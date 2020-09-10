Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asante Kotoko has constituted a six-member management team to steer the affairs of the club until 2023.

Asante Kotoko Board of Directors has approved the individuals submitted by the club’s CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah as his management team.

Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Deputy Secretary in charge of administration, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, has been appointed as the new administrative manager of the Porcupine Warriors for the next three years.

Mr Dasoberi, who is a long-standing staff of the country’s football governing body, has vast experience in administrative works.

Currently, he is the manager and secretary of the GFA Club Licensing Board.

A new role — Brands and Marketing Department — has been instituted by Mr Amponsah to elevate the club in digital marketing.

Former Bofoakwa Tano General Manager, David Obeng Nyarko, has been named to head the Brands and Marketing Department of Asante Kotoko.

The 28-year-old is touted as one of the finest digital marketers in Ghana following his stupendous works at Division One League side Bofoakwa Tano in the last four years.

Mr Nyarko performed extremely well during his four-year stint at Bofoakwa Tano which made the Sunyani-based club one of the most followed brands in Ghana football on social media.

Lawyer Kwame Akuffo has been named as head of club’s legal department.

Mr Akuffo become popular in Ghana after he was named as the lawyer for the defunct gold-dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited.

He is a senior member of one of Ghana’s biggest law firms, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co and, and has been working with them since 1998.

Also, astute broadcast journalist, Moses Antwi Benefo, popularly know as PJ Mozee, has landed the Director of Communications role at Asante Kotoko.

Mr Benefo, who recently returned to the media industry after a two-year break to work with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has been handed the top position at the Kumasi-based club.

He left his job as an aide to the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr Desmond Kofi Kodua Sarpong, to pick up the vacant position at Asante Kotoko.

Currently, the celebrated Sports Journalist is the head of Sports at Kumasi-based radio station, Nhyira FM.

Two other individuals, who were submitted to the 12-member Board of Directors by the club’s CEO, are yet to be approved for the various positions.

Mr Amponsah will announce his management team this week.

Below is the list of the new Kotoko management team: