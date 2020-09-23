Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Adamu Daramani Sakande, has been reported dead.

Reports indicate that he passed on in London on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after battling a short illness.

Abdul Razak Lukeman, who identifies himself as the deceased’s close pal, announced his demise on Facebook.

Mr Sakande contested the Bawku Central seat on the ticket of the NPP in the 2008 election and snatched it from Mahama Ayariga, the then incumbent.

He polled 20,157 ahead of Mr Ayariga’s 17,385.

ALSO READ:

Mr Sakande aged, 58, was survived by a wife and two children.

Read the post below: