President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Thursday begin a 3-day working visit to the Western North Region.

Beginning at Sefwi Wiawso, in the Wiawso constituency of the region, the President will inaugurate the Western North Regional House of Chiefs and break grounds for the construction of an office complex for the Regional House of Chiefs.

Subsequently, he will meet with the Chiefs to discuss issues pertaining to the community and the upcoming elections.

Also, the President will commission the fourth distribution centre of Fly Zipline, a medical supplies delivery service which uses drones to transport medicines to hard-to-reach places; as well as launch the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme to boost cocoa production in the area.

On the same day of his working visit, the President will depart Sefwi Wiawso for Sefwi Akontombra to inspect a Rice factory under the government’s 1 district 1 factory initiative.

President Akufo-Addo will also cut sod for construction of the Akontombra-Dadieso road and cocoa station, which he will climax with a grand durbar at Sefwi Akontombra to end his first day visit to the region.

On the second day of his visit, September 25, the President will cut the sod for Enchi to Elubo road construction and the inspection of the Feeder Roads office complex, after which the President will address the chiefs and people of Enchi at a durbar.

The President will depart for Dadieso, Bodi and Juaboso to inspect roads under construction and various projects ongoing in the constituency respectively.

He will also cut sod for the Zoomlion Waste Processing Plant in the Juaboso constituency and bring the day to an end with a meeting with Regional Executives and Parliamentary Candidates.

The final day of the President’s visit will begin at Sefwi Wiawso with a live Radio interview on Liberty 92.7 FM.

The President then move to the Sefwi Wiawso market, where he will break grounds for the expansion of the market, after which he will head to Wiawso to inspect the ongoing construction of a Model SHS in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituency.

The President will end his 3-day visit with the commissioning of a Science Laboratory at Queens Girls SHS in Anhwiaso and conduct an inspection of the progress of work on the Bibiani town roads project in Bibiani to climax his tour of the Western North Region.