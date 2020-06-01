Former Ghana captain, Abedi Ayew Pele, could not hold his tears on live Television (TV) after meeting the man who discovered him at the juvenile level.

In an interaction with GTV Sports Plus on Sunday, Herbert Adika (now blind) narrated how he discovered Mr Pele and his experiences with the three-time African Player of the Year and 1993 UEFA Champions League winner with Olympique Marseille.

Legendary Pele begun his football career at a colts football club in Ghana called Great Falcons.

The 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner had opportunity to start a game after he impressed Mr Adikah on a short trial.

He played for Mr Adikah’s Great Falcos in his formative years and won the 1978 SWAG Colts Player of the Year.

He transformed into an exceptional player and played for and captained the Black Stars of Ghana for many years.

He is also the country’s second-highest goalscorer with 33 goals in 73 matches.

However, he couldn’t hold back his emotions after his first manager was introduced on GTV Sports Plus.

Watch his reunion with his former manager below: