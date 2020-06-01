George Floyd had the weight of three full-grown men on him not just Derek Chauvin on his neck when he was killed as a new angle of the deadly incident reveals.

The video, obtained by NBC News, is from the opposite side of the street from the original video so, for the first time, people can see the other two now ex-officers, who not only subdued him in handcuffs but kept him pinned down for more than eight minutes.

Throughout the 16 seconds of video, one could hear him saying he can’t breathe and begging, “Please let me stand.”

In the horrific original video, people only saw officer Chauvin with his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck. This new clip was shot sometime earlier.

As reported, officer Chauvin maintained his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, according to the criminal complaint.

Also, for two minutes and 53 seconds of that time, the 46-year-old man was non-responsive.

The complaint also said one of the other two officers, seen in the new video on Mr Floyd’s back and legs, suggested they flip him on his side when he said he couldn’t breathe.

According to the complaint, officer Chauvin said, “No staying put where we got him.”

