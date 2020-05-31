President Akufo-Addo announced the extension of the closure of the country’s international borders until further notice.
However, a special dispensation is going to be given to Ghanaians stranded abroad as sa result of the border closure.
ALSO READ:
- Ban on churches lifted, 100 congregants for service
- Churches and mosques can open for a maximum of one hour per service
- Infographics: Akufo-Addo’s address on the easing of restrictions
Delivering his 10th address to the nation Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said they will be subjected to mandatory quarantine and safety protocols when they arrive in the country.