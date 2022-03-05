Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been speaking about the rumours that she got married to her new husband, Adeoti Kazim for his wealth.

In a recent chat with MediaRoomHub, the actress and her husband spoke about their relationship, business partnership and decision to get married.

According to Aigbe, she was already a well-to-do actress before she decided to walk down the aisle with Adeoti.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adeoti Kazim [MediaRoomHub]

“I am not poor to start with. I work very hard, and I wonder why people don’t see my hard work. I’m one of the most misunderstood people. I work so hard and hardly sleep. I have assets—my child is abroad and I pay school fees in dollars. I change naira to dollars, and I have been doing that before I got married. I don’t know how people got that notion that I married because of money,” she said.

“It is not like he is poor, I’m also rich. I’m extremely comfortable to God’s glory. I married him because I love him, not because of money. I married him because he is my best friend. He gives me peace; he makes me happy. I didn’t marry him because of money, in fact, I’m working for him because we are business partners,” she added.