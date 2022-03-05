President Nana Akufo-Addo has admonished Ghanaians to consider the enormity of the task ahead and measure their expectations of government accordingly.

According to him, the country has made a lot of positive strides which must be taken into account as well.

“We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides. We must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go,” he said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the 2022 Head of State Awards in Accra.

The President said Ghanaians must also “have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day, so too, national prosperity will not come overnight.”

Addressing the gathering, the President further explained that he is spearheading a strong base from which to catapult the country into better fortunes.

While enumerating his commitment to ensuring development, he insisted that his administration is poised to work hard to “build a new Ghanaian civilization that will attract the admiration of Africa and the world.”

“We are establishing a solid foundation for the economic take-off of our country. In peace and in unity, I am certain that we will,” he added.