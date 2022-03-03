The Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has met Ghanaian students evacuated to Romania amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The North Tongu Member of Parliament had earlier been in touch with Ghanaian students in Ukraine to find ways to be moved to safer zones.

Mr Ablakwa said he arrived in Bucharest, Romania on Wednesday morning to visit the students who escaped from the conflict in Ukraine.

He explained the visit afforded him the opportunity to closely assess the conditions of the students and to better understand from their unique perspective how the nation can be more helpful to them.

The MP , who disclosed this in a Facebook post, said Romania now hosts the largest number of Ghanaian students — an estimated 200, expected to be evacuated to Ghana.

He among other things commended Ahmed Tijani Abubakr of Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Prague for his impressive consular services which have been praised by the students.

The MP acknowledged Romanians have been awesome with their exceptional kindness.

“Our nation owes them a debt of gratitude. It gave me great pleasure to host our courageous compatriots to lunch, convey messages of hope for a brighter future, and to make a modest donation into the NUGS-Ukraine welfare account.

“I assured our much-cherished compatriots that the entire nation led by government is with them in prayers and solidarity. Evacuations shall continue and we would also never forget their colleagues who remain trapped in Ukraine, particularly those in the city of Sumy,” he lauded.

He also shared photos from the adorable reunion with the students.

