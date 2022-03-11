A 43-year-old man is in police grips for inflicting cutlass wounds on four of his family members at New Baakoyeden at Obuasi.

Isaac Wiredu attacked his family members over land dispute, after he was asked why he chopped off a guava tree.

Madam Mary Arthur, a 61-year-old, told Adom News’ Isaac Normanyo, that they had no misunderstanding prior, hence neither of them suspected he was harbouring a deadly plan.

According to her, during the confrontation, he walked away, only to come back with a machete and sporadically attacked them.

Madam Mary and three of her children who were victims of the attack were slashed multiple times in various parts of their bodies.

They were rushed to the St Jude Hospital at Obuasi where they were treated for their deep wounds.

Confirming the incident, the Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, said a report was made by the victims.

He revealed that at that time, the suspect had visited the station to report that his family members were invading his privacy.

DSP Asenso added that his team members facilitated his arrest, and he is currently on remand.

Meanwhile, three of the victims have been discharged, but Madam Arthur is still being treated.