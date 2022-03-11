A candlelight vigil has been held in honour of the late General Manager of The Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie.

The solemn ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence, Hampton Court at Adjiringano, East Legon.

It was a night of exhortation and songs which afforded family, friends, colleagues and sympathisers an opportunity to eulogise Mr Kwashie.

The ceremony precedes his final funeral rites scheduled for Saturday, March 12.

His mortal remains will be laid in state at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, at 8:00 am for public viewing and burial service.

The body will later be conveyed to his hometown, Asadame in the Volta Region for burial.

Mr Kwashie died on December 28, 2021, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

