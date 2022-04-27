Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, expressed his awe, about the fortunes of American billionaire, Elon Musk.

In a Tweet on Monday, Sam George suggested that Elon Musk could have settled the debts of Ghana, in exchange for the position of NPP’s stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko perceived as shadow Prime Minister.

“Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s national debt and we give him @GabbyDarko‘s position. Herh! People get money oh, legitimate money!”, he tweeted.

The NDC lawmaker made this comment in reaction to Twitter’s decision to sell off the company to Elon Musk in a deal valued around $44 billion dollars.

The board of Twitter on Monday agreed to a $44bn (£34.5bn) takeover offer from Elon Musk.

See his tweet below