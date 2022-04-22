A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has urged politicians to stay loyal to their parties no matter the disappointments.

According to him, one may end up disappointing him or herself forever if one chooses to react badly to a disappointment.

The Danquah Institute founder’s profound statement comes on the back of a former Ledzokoku Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye‘s appointment as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The appointment which was announced in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, indicated it takes effect from Monday, May 3.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Otchere-Darko shared a photo of the appointment letter he urged the party faithful to stay loyal.

“No matter what, Keep playing your part in the fortunes of your party. Loyalty pays,” he admonished.

Read the full tweet below: