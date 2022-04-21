President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament, Bernard Okoe Boye, as the acting Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The appointment takes effect from Monday, May 3.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, in a letter explained that the appointment is pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).

According to her, his appointment is “pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

“Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter. Please accept the President’s best wishes,” portions of the letter dated April, 21 read.

The 40-year-old medical doctor was elected into Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in 2016 and was subsequently defeated in the 2020 polls.

Dr Okoe Boye is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he read medicine and subsequently qualified as a medical doctor.

He is also an old student of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) where he completed his secondary school education in the year 2000.