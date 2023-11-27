Former Akwatia New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, has declared she will recapture the seat in the 2024 election.

Popularly known as Ama Sey, she made history in 2016 to become the first female Akwatia MP after defeating the NDC’s Babal Jamal, in a fierce contest.

She, however lost the NPP primaries in the build-up to the 2020 election and could not return to Parliament.

Speaking with the GNA as part of the ‘Women’s Profile’ an initiative to highlight women contesting for all public elections, she declared ‘I am coming back like kakai to take the seat.’

According to her, a lot of consultations has gone on and she has heeded to the call of her people to come back and wrestle the seat for the NPP again.

She said she was optimistic that this time round the delegates would repeat what happened in the 2016 primaries to endorse her overwhelmingly.

Ama Sey is one of 19 aspirants and three women who have been given the nod to contest the upcoming primaries in six out of eight NPP orphan constituencies in the Eastern Region.

Notable among the aspirants who would be on the ballots on December 2, in the Eastern Region are Mr Pius Hadzide, CEO of the National Youth Authority and Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy tourism minister for Asuogyaman and Ayensuano respectively.

In what has been described as a replay of the 2020 events, Ama Sey is contesting with Mr Ernest Kumi who defeated her in the primaries in 2020 but could not win the general election and one Mr Castro Obeng Dankwa.

The other NPP orphan constituencies in the region where elections would be held to choose parliamentary candidates for the Party, include Afram Plains North and South and Lower-Manya Krobo.

