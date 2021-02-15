Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, has recounted that his family was not interested in his return to the club.

The former Nania FC head coach started the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season with the Dade Boys on a high note as he picked up positives results from tough matches.

Subsequently, after guiding his team to defeat Asante Kotoko, he went missing from the dugout of Great Olympics before the club later confirmed that he had fallen ill and receiving treatment.

After several weeks, coach Walker has now recovered and as a result, has returned to take his role as Great Olympics head coach.

The gaffer’s return means that coach Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram, who were brought in to help the club, have now been relieved of their duties as interim head coach and assistant coach respectively.

Recounting the sad situation, he said he was not expecting to leave his job due to the illness and even when he recovered, his family members opposed his decision to return to the club.

“The club was in touch with me every day, same as the players and Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“I thank God I am finally back to full fitness but when I decided I wanted to return, my family opposed my decision because they felt I am not in good condition to return to the dugout but this is what I love doing and I am gratefully Olympics have accepted me back.

“I miss the players and the league but I hope to continue to do my best for the club as the head coach. I thank my family for the patience and trust,” he added.

Great Olympics, after matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League season, have amassed 21 points and currently sits 5th on the league table.

The Wonder Club will entertain Elmina Sharks on Tuesday in the matchday 14 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.