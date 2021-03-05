Former President John Dramani Mahama has said academics and students of law in the future will be puzzled by the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on the 2020 election petition.

The Ghana Law Reports (GLR) is the official Law Reports of Ghana; containing selected judgments, rulings, and opinions of the Superior Courts in Ghana.

These publications are therefore prerequisites for the effective functioning of the Judiciary and all the administrative and traditional tribunals in the country and the legal profession, generally.

But, Mr Mahama fears the judgement relating to 2020 petition may not serve as meaningful material to go into the Ghana Law Report because of its contradictions.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this case will go into the Ghana Law Report for the future, and academics and students of law alike will clearly find befuddling the internal contradictions in our jurisprudence,” Mr. Mahama said while addressing Ghanaians after the Supreme court verdict on Thursday.