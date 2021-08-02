The Head Coach of Kickboxing Association in Ogun State, Nigeria Olufunke Ogunsuyi, has died.



Ogunsuyi, popularly called ‘Big Fish’, was found dead in her hotel room in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Saturday, July 31.

The deceased was participating in the Kwara Zonal and Invitational Kickboxing Championship organised by the State Government. She officiated in the competition and also fielded two athletes.

It was gathered that a search for the late coach began after she failed to appear at the stadium at 12 noon when all the other officials were supposed to converge for the commencement of the final ceremony of the competition.



Several calls put to her mobile phone were not picked or returned. The organisers and other officials then went to her hotel where her lifeless body was discovered after the door was broken into.



The body was taken to the Kwara General Hospital, Ilorin, where she was finally confirmed dead, at about 4 p.m. Her remains were deposited in the mortuary, pending transfer to Ogun State.

The Director, Grassroots Sports Development at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ali Durotoye, was among top administrators who went to the general hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Ogunsuyi, who hailed from Ijebu-Ode, was a former kickboxing champion and graduate of Physical and Health Education and Sports Psychology.