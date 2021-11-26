A man, who reportedly checked into a hotel after he allegedly had a quarrel with his wife, was found dead in his room around Eleparanwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the man, simply identified as ThankGod, had lodged in the hotel the previous night after an argument with his wife.

A staff member of the hotel, who found his body, told journalists that the man broke a mirror in the room he lodged, saying he suspected the man used it to slit his throat.

The hotel worker, who did not want his name in print, said they became suspicious after nothing was heard from their guest after his time had elapsed.

He said: “We went through the back and pushed the air conditioner to see if someone could go inside and open the bolt. In the process, we broke the door open.

“Everybody, even his family members were here. They came in and saw him. He broke our mirror and maybe used it to cut his throat.

ALSO READ:

“We saw the mirror in the bath. They (his family) saw everything and started shouting.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, said he heard of the incident, but had yet to get a confirmation from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area.