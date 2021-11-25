The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun Command has said that two persons lost their lives when another vehicle plunged into the Ososa River along the Ijebu Ode-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun.

The Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, said that one other person sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident.

NAN reports that a truck loaded with cement had on Monday, plunged into the same Ososa River, killing the driver.

Umar explained that a Toyota Camry car with registration number, MUS 370 GV, and a Lexus Jeep, marked SMK 08 HK, were involved in the unfortunate accident which occurred at about 3.55 p.m.

The Sector Commander said that the two vehicles had a rear-end collision which made the car in front to plunge into the river.

He said that seven male adults were involved in the accident which resulted in the death of two males, while one other sustained various degrees of injuries.

The corpses of the victims have been deposited at State Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode, while the survivor is also receiving treatment at the same hospital, he said.

Umar blamed the suspected cause of the accident on excessive speeding which led to the rear-end collision.

He said a heavy capacity crane had recovered the crashed vehicle out of the Ososa river to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

The Sector Commander advised motorists to shun excessive speeding and slow down, especially while approaching a bridge or corner.

He also commiserated with the families of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ijebu-ode for more information.