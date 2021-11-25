The importance of sex has been well- discussed and explained in this recent article where we said that when it comes to relationships and marriages, sex is absolutely required and no one would want to be in a relationship without the prospect of it somewhere down the road.

To be in a relationship without sex is one thing. To be in one where the sex is not great is another, and while one sounds graver than the other on paper, it is hard to imagine that anyone would want either of them in reality.

What’s the point of having sex if you are not going to enjoy it, right? If you are going to do it, you might as well just let it be worth the effort.

So it’s clear that sex is indispensable, and even more importantly, great sex is non-negotiable. What this means then is that couples owe it to each other to be at the top of their game at all times; to do what the other persons like the most, the things that represent the best forms of pleasure to them.

To not have that, especially in a long-term, exclusive relationship does not sound right; and it’s surely not the kind of thing you’d want in your relationship.

To sustain that sexual spark and keep the great sex forever, there are only two things you need:

Live healthy

The body is the center of pleasure, the major tool you need to go on any sexual adventure. To have your body failing you in one way or another will directly or indirectly affect your sex life.

It shows just how important it is to stay healthy, stay fit, exercise regularly, eat right, pay attention to hygiene and be especially intentional about your sexual well-being.

Always communicate

What you want to do is not as important as what your partner wants you to do to them. Each partner is tasked with knowing what the other likes and performing it to their satisfaction.

This taste will change and vary as the years go by and to maintain that level of deep sexual connection, you’d need to keep updating your partner; let them know how best to please you, what to do and what not to do to keep pleasuring you.

Take communication of needs away and your sex life might just go downhill from there.