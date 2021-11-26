Abandoned NPP office in Kumasi now a den for criminals and reptiles

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) battles with owners of its rented party office in the Ashanti Region, the party’s office complex under construction has stalled for the past three years.

Nhyira News’ visit to the project site at Asokwa in Kumasi revealed the area is overgrown with weed.

Residents around the area complained the construction site serves as an abode for criminals and for open defecation by miscreants.

The sod-cutting and fund raising ceremony for the NPP office project took place in 2018. The complex, when completed, will contain 24 offices and three conference halls.

But the abandoned structure is now a den for criminals and reptiles. Residents around were unhappy with the development.

The project is overgrown with weed and smeared in human excreta. Residents want the site to be cleared.

Some party folks were not happy with the current situation and want an expedited process to complete the abandoned structure.

Regional party chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, said the Covid-19 pandemic impacted negatively on the financing of the project.

