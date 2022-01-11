The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says it has undertaken a comprehensive regulator action to ascertain why customers’ milk were coagulated despite not being expired.

The outfit has therefore begun recalling some batches of Nestle Ghana’s evaporated milk from markets nationwide following complaints from consumers.

In a press statement, FDA disclosed the root cause analysis indicated that the skimmed milk powder, the raw material used to produce the milk complained of, has poor heat stability.

“This results in the denaturing of the protein leading to the coagulation of the milk. Denatured protein, however, poses no health risk.

“The analysis also confirmed that there was no leaching of dangerous chemicals from the inner (lacquer) lining into the milk product,” portions of the statement read.

The FDA assured there are no food safety issues as it has found no microbial contamination of the samples.

“As of January 9, 2022, a total of 57,938 cans of the products have been retrieved by Nestle nationwide. The process is being monitored by the FDA.

“Therefore, anybody in possession of Ideal and Carnation milk with the batch numbers listed above should return them to Nestle or any FDA offices nationwide,” the statement added.