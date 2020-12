Rapper Joey B during his interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Friday, challenged the host Andy Dosty to a freestyle rap battle.

The two took turns to deliver their freestyle on the same beat.

Although he was hesitant at first Andy Dosty did not fail to impress listeners and viewers on Facebook.

However, his performance did not come as a surprise to many as he is not only known to be a DJ but also a rapper/musician.