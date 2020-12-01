Fire has consumed a Goil fuel station at Tarkwa business centre in the Nsuaem municipality.

Divisional Fire Officer Grade 3 (D03), Alex Assiem, disclosed that an employee was tasked by the fuel authorities to service two fuel pumps at the station.

In the discharge of his duties, some friction happened which set the portion he was working on at the time on fire.

The mechanic sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Fire Service was called to the scene, but the layout of the community made it impossible to reach on time, leaving intervention in the hands of residents.

Mr Assiem, however, expressed his displeasure over how to get to the Tarkwa main station since the place had been taken over by businessmen, making it impossible to have their annex at that location.

Cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, but the Fire Officer believes the dry season could be a catalyst.