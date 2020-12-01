Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has revealed what the late Lee Ocran told him about the Mahama-led administration’s E-block projects.

According to Napo, as he is widely known, the former Minister of Education under the Mills’ administration complained about the structure of the buildings.

To him [Lee Ocran], the NDC should have focused on the standard two-storey classroom buildings instead of the four-storey that was built across the country.

“Lee Ocran asked me how students can possibly climb a four storey-building to remove cobwebs. Were they going to use scaffolds or what? He said he at least expected building structures like what is in Accra-Academy and other SHS’ across the country,” Napo claimed.

Napo said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen while speaking on the feasibility of the NPP’s free Senior High School (SHS) policy and the Mahama E-blocks project.

He bemoaned some of the E –blocks were constructed in areas far from the targeted communities despite them being day schools.

The outspoken lawmaker for the Manhyia South constituency, who vehemently touted the success of the free SHS policy, also recounted how some NDC gurus opposed it.

Notably among them was Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, who dragged the incumbent government to the Supreme Court over the policy.

Napo also mentioned Mr Ocran, who he described as his best friend but someone who also said the policy was a ‘cheap talk’ and it will take Ghana 20 years to implement.