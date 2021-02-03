Maxwell Konadu has pleaded with his former employers to pay his compensation else he will report the club to the Ghana Football Association.

Coach Konadu, 48, was shown the exit by the management of the Porcupine Warriors after the team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics in the ongoing Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

While he awaits his compensation from the club, he says he does not want to blow issues out of proportion.

“I have been paid by Kotoko up to December but no one has contacted me on anything beyond that. I am home now not working because I haven’t fully settled my issues with Kotoko and they need to do the right thing,” he told Nhyira FM.

“I have written letters on my entitlements with Kotoko but I’ll want to amicably settle all my issues with Kotoko before using the other channels,” he added.

He added that there have not been massive changes at the club since he left the team two months ago.

Since his exit, the Porcupine Warriors have played eight games in all competitions; lost two, won three and recorded three draws and are yet to lose an away game in the Premier League.

“Ever since I left, the only Kotoko game I watched was against Aduana Stars and there has not been any change.

“The only difference is that Fabio Gama has been cleared and now plays actively for the team,” he said.

The coach insists he is ready to sit down with the club to agree on the best way out for each party.