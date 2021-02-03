The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has disclosed why commercial vehicles are not part of the latest set of restrictions announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President on Sunday announced that funerals, weddings, parties and concerts have, until further notice, been banned.

The ban, which comes in the wake of a second wave of the coronavirus in the country, is aimed at controlling the recent spike.

President Akufo-Addo said beaches and pubs, as has been the case for months, remain closed.

READ ALSO:

However, some Ghanaians have expressed their views on why public transports have been exempted.

Reacting to the views of the public on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said public transports have been exempted because his outfit has studied the system and realised that commercial transports are lower risk areas.

Director-General for the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

To him, their decision is backed by data and science and not out of the blues as purported by some Ghanaians.

“Commercial transports are lower risk areas trust me. Trotros are open spaces and ventilation is okay and we realised that people who board these transports obey the protocols. This is not common sense, its data.

“When covid-19 became serious last year, we banned everything including commercial transports but now we realised that the risk is very low compared to even offices which have now become hotspots and so the President didn’t mention commercial transports because we are not recording cases in trotros,” he said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye noted that when they start seeing changes, especially in commercial transport, they won’t hesitate to act.