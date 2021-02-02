The decision by the legal team of former President John Mahama not to allow Rojo Mettle-Nunoo to testify in the ongoing presidential election petition has been revealed.

According to Victor Kojoga Adawudu, a member of the petitioner’s legal team, the reason is purely on health grounds.

Mr Mettle-Nunoo is at the centre of a controversy after claiming the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, who is first respondent in the case, instructed them to meet Mr Mahama on issues raised about the results of the elections before declaration can be made.

Second witness for the petitioner, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, while in the witness box, alleged that his colleague [Rojo] relayed the information to him which made them leave the EC’s strong room on December 9, 2020.

These allegations, many believe, would have been settled if Mr Mettle-Nunoo, who personally interacted with the EC boss, had testified at the Supreme Court.

But Mr Adawudu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said they did not err in the choice they made.

He explained that, the two worked as a team, thus, allowing Dr Kpessa-Whyte gave them the results they wanted.

Mr Adawudu maintained that, their case is watertight after their witnesses’ testimonies and is certain to expose the bad faith of Mrs Jane Mensa.

“Rojo has not been very well so it was a decision not to stress him,” he added.