Ghanaian highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah, after years of deserting the church, has made another one-eighty degrees turn to continue from where he left off.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Mr ‘All 4 Real’ is seen prophesying and praying for some guests present at the ‘Let’s Worship’ programme organised by Rev. Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, founder of God’s Solution Centre at Kasoa.

The three guests, who the musician-turned-pastor prophesied to, confirmed all the prophecies were true.

It is obvious his return to the pulpit is for good since many believe the call of God is upon him.

In one of the videos, he was heard pleading with the congregants to pray for him for God to elevate him from the level he is to a higher level in his prophetic ministry.

His surprising return to do secular music attracted criticisms from fans but the musician is optimistic that nothing will stop him from delivering prophetic messages from God.

The highlife artiste will on Sunday, February 7 minister again at the ‘Let’s Worship’ programme.