Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah told the second witness of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing at the Supreme Court, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, while under cross-examination, to stop delivering lectures and rather answer the questions.

During proceedings on Tuesday, February 2, a lawyer for the 1st Respondent, Justice Amenuvor told Dr Kpessa-Whyte that: “You are well aware that failure or refusal to sign and leaving the form blank was not an option.”

In an attempt to respond to this, Dr Kpessa-Whyte said: “My Lords, in the strong room our understanding was that we were there to make sure that ultimately, whatever is declared as the outcome of the election reflects the will of the people.”

It was at this point that the Chief Justice intervened and said “Dr Kpessa-Whyte, please answer the question. Who doesn’t know that the strong room is for you to go through whatever has been submitted.”

Lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, then stepped in and said to the Chief Justice that “My Lords, I believe he was in the process of answering.”

Justice Yeboah said again that: “The witness doesn’t have to be allowed to give a lecture before he answers the questions.”

Dr Kpessa-Whyte further told the Supreme Court that he had no reason to lie to the justices against the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent, Mrs Jean Mensa.