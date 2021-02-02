General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), also a witness in the ongoing presidential election petition, was at his usual humorous self in the witness box.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia described himself as a palm wine tapper in his bid to swerve a question posed to him by the lawyer for President Nana Akufo-Addo who is the second respondent.

To put him back of track, Chief Justice, Justice Annin Yeboah, said he [Nketia] cannot be sarcastic in his answers during the cross-examination.

In response, the NDC General Secretary said “the palm wine tappers are trying to catch up with court proceedings.”

Justice Yeboah then reminded Mr Nketia of his experience as an astute politician, teacher and banker.

To give clarify, General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, took the opportunity to prove that indeed he is a jack of all trades.

Below is an excerpt of what transpired in Court on February 1, 2021:



Lawyer Akoto Ampaw [Counsel for Akufo-Addo]: “Have you produced any evidence to the contrary that the second respondent [Nana Akufo-Addo] did not cross the 50 percent threshold to be declared the winner of the presidential elections?”



Asiedu Nketia: “My Lord, I indicated that we are here with the figures as declared by the first respondent [Jean Mensa] and we are questioning the integrity and the internal consistencies of the first respondent.”



Lawyer Akoto Ampaw: “You have not answered my question, I am saying have you produced any contrary evidence of the total number of valid votes that the second respondent obtained showing that he obtained votes below the required 50 percent threshold?”



Asiedu Nketia: “[Raises both hands in despair] My Lord, those figures are not available from the declaration by the first respondent [Jean Mensa] and we are not here to bring figures because we the [NDC] do not have a constitutional duty to declare results of the elections.”



Lawyer Akoto Ampaw: “Very well…so you can come to the court to challenge the validity of the results of the presidential elections without any of what the actual results were?”



Asiedu Nketia: “My Lord, if I know that two plus two is four and I am presented with results that …”



Chief Justice Annin Yeboah: “Mr Asiedu Nketia, excuse me, excuse me, please answer the question, at times you try to be a bit sarcastic and that is not done in the courtroom. Yes, mangoes minus whatever whatever, you don’t do this under cross-examination!”



Asiedu Nketia: “The Palm wine tappers will learn… I am saying that the Palm wine tappers are trying to catch up with Court procedures.”



Chief Justice Yeboah: “You are a teacher, a banker, a politician of one of the largest political parties.”



Aseidu Nketia: “Yes, a teacher, a banker, politician, palm wine tapper, block maker and a distiller of ‘Akpeteshie.”



His response was, however, met with some laughter in the apex court but a straight-faced Mr Ampaw continued his cross-examination of the witness.