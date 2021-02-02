Two persons died on Monday at Wa Magazine in the Upper West Region following a blast of a petrol tanker.

According to reports, the two were welding cracks on the tanker when the incident occured.

Another person, who was passing when the blast occurred, also had burns on his left arm.

The incident shocked workers at the industrial site bringing activities to a halt.

JoyNews’ Upper West Regional correspondent, who visited the scene of the blast, reported that fear had gripped the workers.

They are, therefore, appealing for a clinic, fire and ambulance stations to be sited at the magazine to take care of the numerous accidents at the industrial site.