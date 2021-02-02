Teachers of basic schools in the Tamale Metropolis have embarked on a sit-down strike to protest an assault on three of their colleagues.

This comes after three headteachers were assaulted last week by some residents of Nyohini in Tamale.

Addressing the media when they presented a petition to the Tamale Metro Education Directorate, the spokesperson for the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools, Bismark Ampomah, said the teachers would not return to work until the perpetrators are brought to book.

He stressed that the impunity of teachers being attacked frequently in communities must stop.

“We are saying this must be the last time teachers are attacked in this metropolis. In 2019, our colleague in the Eastern Region was attacked and killed by some community members. But we will not wait for one of us to die first before we speak, just because we are serving mother Ghana.

“Our lives are equally important so that we can support the children. Residents are supposed to be partners and stakeholders and not our enemies,” he said.

Mr Ampomah also denied allegations that their compatriots were selling government Personal Protective Equipment, but rather, it was in connection with the mass internal transfer by the education directorate due to poor performance.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnite, the Metro Director of the Tamale Ghana Education Service said the matter was being investigated.

Ametus Tug-uu noted that in the meantime, he has engaged teachers to resume their duties.