Pursuant to Article 89(2) of the Constitution of Ghana, the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has released a list of appointees for the Council of State.

A statement from the Communications Directorate of Jubilee House, released Monday and signed by Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, indicated that a total of 11 people have been appointed to the Council.

According to the communique, Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the legal practitioner, Sam Okudzeto and Stanley Blankson have all been maintained by the President.

The others are Dr Magaret Amoakohene, Georgina Kusi, Alberta Cudjoe, Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Prof Ato Essuman, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI and Alhaji Sule Yiremiah.

In addition, subject to consultation with Parliament, the President has also appointed former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, Lt Gen J.B. Danquah and former Inspector General of Police, Nana Owusu Nsiah to the Council.

This, the statement indicated, is in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii) of the Constitution of Ghana.

Mr Arhin concluded that: “The composition of the Council will be complete with the election, due to be held on 12th February, of the regional representatives, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c).”