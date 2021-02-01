General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is getting more accolades for his sterling performance at the Supreme Court.

According to spokesperson of former President John Mahama’s legal team, the witness made them proud when he proved during cross-examination that he is indeed a “credible witness”.

“We are satisfied with the testimony given by the only General in Ghana’s politics; he has made us proud,” Sammy Gyamfi, who is also the National Communications Officer of the NDC, said.

Mr Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, was cross-examined for over two hours. The motive for lawyers of the second respondent was to discredit him.

After the cross-examination, the lawyers for the second petitioner, President Akufo-Addo claimed to have exposed the “inconsistencies and outright falsehoods” put out by the Petitioner and the witness, General Mosquito.

Sammy Gyamfi

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Mr Gyamfi said the testimony of Mr Nketia has exposed the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

He also noted that, the intent by lawyers of President Akufo-Addo to discredit Mr Nketia after the over two hours of cross-examination fell flat.

“Our witness came out unblemished and it means that our case and credibility of our witness has not been undermined,” he added.

Mr Gyamfi said they left the Supreme Court with satisfaction given the excellent performance of their witness, General Mosquito.

Meanwhile, second witness for the petitioner, Dr Michael Kpessa Whyte, is expected to appear in the witness box on Tuesday, February 2, 2020.