The Ghana Police Service has reacted to the death of an on-duty police officer, G/Const. Yelnona Eugene.

G/Const. Eugene, who was stationed at the National Protection Unit, was found dead this morning, February 1, in a washroom with a gunshot wound.

The police have confirmed the death of the well-built officer, disclosing the National Criminal Investigations Department Crime Scene and Homicide Teams have visited the scene.

The police officer’s death is the second to be recorded in the police service in the past few days.

Half-Assini Police Commander, Superintendent Zenge, is alleged to have committed suicide in his room.

