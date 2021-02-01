The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed gratitude to God for the great honour done him and has asked for wisdom in service to God and country.

He said he is humbled to be part of Ghana’s leadership during this crucial times of the country’s history and feels a huge challenge on his shoulders as Speaker.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin

Mr Bagbin said he considers himself ”a mere vessel in the creative hands of God to do good according to his guidance and direction” and has therefore called on all and sundry to pray and support him in this journey.

This was during a Thanksgiving Mass held in his honour at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Accra, Monday morning.

He admonished Ghanaians to commit to making small small differences for a greater difference in the affairs of the nation.

The Thanksgiving Mass was presided over by Rev Fr Andrew Campbell.

Mr Bagbin who, until his election, was Ghana’s longest-serving Member of Parliament was hopeful that the good Lord, who begun a good thing with him, will surely accomplish it.

The mass was attended by spouse of the Speaker, First and Second Deputy Speakers, Joseph Osei-Owusu and Andrew Amoako Asiamah, Minority Caucus Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Old and current Members of Parliament, Clerk to Parliament and Staff of Parliament.

Participants at Christ the King church.

Others were running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 election, Prof Jane Nana Opoku Agyeman, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo, family members of the Speaker and well-wishers.