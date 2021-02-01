Lawyers of the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, have lauded National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, for his performance at the Supreme Court.

The NDC General Secretary has, over the week, been in the witness box to answer questions on the election petition since he is the chief witness of the petitioner, Mr Mahama.

According to one of the lawyers, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, the legal team is impressed with the sterling performance of Mr Nketia while in the witness box for cross-examination.

The former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, while addressing journalists after Monday’s hearing, said the statements made by Mr Nketia buttress their case against the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa.

“We are extremely satisfied with the testimony given by our General Secretary today. In fact, nothing that he has said undermines our case. Indeed, everything he said goes to point to the fact that we are entitled to the declarations that we are seeking,” she stated.