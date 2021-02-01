Founder of defunct Radio Gold, Kwasi Sainti Baffoe Bonnie, is reported dead.

Though the cause of death is not yet known, news of his demise broke out on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The deceased was the Board Chairman of the Ghana Air Catering Services from 2006 to 2007.

He was also a presidential staffer at the Office of the Vice President, John Mahama, during the Mills Administration.

The Accra-based radio station was shut down in 2019 for what the regulator, National Communication Authority (NCA), described as its failure to meet regulatory demands.

The station was taken off air after officials of the NCA and some police personnel stormed their premises.

Tributes have begun pouring in for Baboo as he was popularly known.