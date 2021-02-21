The Ghana Education Service (GES) is appealing for calm as it prepares to release this year’s Senior High School (SHS) placement.

A statement, copied to Adomonline.com, said it will be setting up call centres to receive and address all placement issues.

This is to avoid overcrowding of candidates and parents at solution centres in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who will be placed include graduates of public and private schools, as well as other re-entrants who wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination last year.

In total, about 525,000 graduates, who qualified, will seek placement into 721 SHSs, technical and vocational schools of their choices which have declared about 535,000 vacancies.

Below is the full statement: