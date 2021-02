A man, who caught his girlfriend having lunch with another man, confronted her and humiliated her by collecting the wig and footwear he bought for her.

Despite efforts from the woman to reason with him and hold on to the wig and slippers, the man snatched them from her.

While this was going on, the man she was with stood up and walked out.

Others in the restaurant were heard condemning the action but no one stood up to do anything.

