The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced Tuesday, January 18, 2022, as the general reopening date for basic schools nationwide.

second and third-year Senior High School students are to resume on February 7, 2022, while a tentative date of April 4, 2022 has been set for SHS one students.

A statement from the Public Relations Units indicated these dates have been approved by the Education Minister following recommendations by the Ministerial Committee on Schools.

The school calendar committee is chaired by Mr John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, and has representatives from National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), GES, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service.

The school calendar will contain dates for all public school activities, including reopening, vacations and examinations from 2022 to 2024.

It is expected to be a comprehensive calendar that will address challenges regarding dates and timelines of school activities and bring respite to parents and students.

