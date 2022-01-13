Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac has said the Black Stars are ready and confident of a win in their next game against Gabon.

The Black Stars will take on Gabon in their second Group C game on Friday in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] with the aim of returning to winning ways at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium having lost their opening game against Morocco on Monday.

Speaking Thursday ahead of the game, the Serbian gaffer said his side is ready and confident of a win on Friday.

‘We are trying to improve our performance and our focus is on Gabon, we have prepared well and I have faith in my players and we are ready for the game tomorrow,” the 63-year-old trainer said.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew who suffered a head injury is fit and available for the game against the Gabonese.

“Andre Ayew is in stitches but doing okay,” the 63-year-old trainer said.

“He will definitely be ready, but I never talk about my selection before the match,” he added.

The game kick-off at 19:00 GMT.