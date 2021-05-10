Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken to social media to flaunt his wife, Lordina Mahama, and their daughter, Farida in new photos.

The photos show Mahama, Lordina and Farida seated in their living room beaming with smiles.

Mahama shared the photos in celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday, 9th May, 2021.

Sharing the photos, Mr Mahama wished his wife, Lordina Mahama, as well as all mothers across the nation a happy Mother’s Day.

He wrote:

On Mother’s Day, I always remember and miss my dear mum.

I also recall the patience, kindness and the support my dear wife, Lordina, offers our children and I.

It is an occasion to also, reflect on the sacrifices of all mothers including all females around the world.

Mothers are unique, resilient, strong and more loving. Let’s celebrate them.

Happy Mother’s Day.