Check out photos of mothers of MzVee, Hajia4Reall, Berla Mundi, Wendy Shay, others

Mothers’ Day was celebrated across the world yesterday and as always some Ghanaian celebrities have flaunted their mothers on social media.

For the first time, some of the mothers have unveiled their mothers in celebration of their roles in making them who they are.

Adomonline.com has compiled a list of some of these adorable mothers for your viewing pleasure.

MzVee

The songstress’ mother is Florence Hamenoo-Kpeda, who she said has always been right, especially her pieces of advice that she could do anything if she put her mind to it.

Lydia Forson

Janet Forson is the rock behind the screen goddess. Though she is well-known on social media, the actress has flaunted her mother once again.

Berla Mundi

Known as Mama Ruby Mundi, Berla’s mother has been a rare gem in her life, as she describes the sacrifices she made to ensure she is the eloquent broadcaster that she is known for today.

Hajia4Reall

Though not much had been heard of her mother, a video she shared of her proves she is full of life. Her ‘sweet 16’ nature and warm smile make her as beautiful as her daughter, Mona.

Serwaa Amihere

A latest photo of Serwaa Amihere’s mother has confirmed that indeed beauty runs in their family.

The middle-aged and obviously curvy woman was captured in the company of Serwaa’s elder sister.

Wendy Shay

Obaapa Kaakyire Addo is the name of Wendy’s mother. Madam Addo has been supportive of her daughter’s craft, even to the point of relocating from Germany to Ghana with her. For that, Wendy describes her as her dearest.

Akuapem Poloo

Madam Lydia Amponsah has been everything to Rosemond Brown, including her babysitter. Though popular on social media, Poloo has flaunted her sweet mother.

Yvonne Okoro

Mama Chinyere is the woman who birthed the Okoros. She is the life of the party, the only woman to give Stonebwoy a run for his money at a dance battle.