Nigerian actor and comedian, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu says many women are attracted to him but he is not controlled by sex.

The actor said he could stay off sex for two years, saying he is not sex-crazy at all.

Mr Ibu, who disclosed this in an interview with Punch, also said he had stayed off sex for months already because he was poisoned in December 2020.

He said: I am not sex-crazed at all. I can abstain for two years. When I had a problem, I stayed off sex for a long time. I am not controlled by sex. As of now, I have stayed off sex for at least four months. Remember that I was poisoned in December 2020, so I need to recuperate before engaging in such acts. My wife is also missing me. It was not easy for her. She was crying every minute because she genuinely loves me.

Some people have said that people with potbellies are not good lovers or sexually active but being good on the bed is relative. My answer to this is that I have 13 children (10 boys and two girls) though I lost one of them. That is the evidence of my sexual virility. I hatch children like pigeons.

The actor also said he doesn’t cheat on his wife.

He said: I don’t cheat on my wife. I had children before I married her. I left that life because many women wanted to have children for me but I cannot build a primary school in my house. They liked me because I was good in bed and I’m really grateful for that. I knew what they wanted so I was always very gentle with them. Women are attracted to me but I’m only interested in my wife. My wife is as beautiful as I met her, even after four children.