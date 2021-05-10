Former President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has been named by the African Union (AU) as its High Representative to Somalia.

According to a report by DW Africa, the former Ghanaian Head of State is being tasked to do well to resolve the extreme political crisis that exists in the nation of Somalia.

His appointment comes on the back of Somalia experiencing heightened tension regarding its next election as the incumbent president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, had a resolution to extend his term of office by another two years.

READ ALSO:

In the words of the AU, Mahama’s role would be to ensure that there is: “a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-encompassing resolution for the holding of Somali elections in the shortest possible time.”

Check out their full post below: