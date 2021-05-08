A video of Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, on a working visit to the plant of Ibrahim Mahama‘s Dzata Cement Limited in Tema has popped up online.

Mr Osafo-Maafo’s visit on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, was to afford him first hand information on the cement producing plant, located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.

The Presidential Advisor was welcomed to the factory by the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners Company Limited, Ibrahim Mahama.

In the video sighted on Instagram, Mr Mahama led Mr Osafo-Maafo in his tour round the facility as he engages him in a conversation.

Though it was an indistinct chat, it was believed Mr Mahama was providing details concerning the cement operations at the Dzata factory.

The technology deployed for producing the cement is from Germany and was developed by Haver and Boecker.

The plant has the capacity to produce an average of 120 bags per minute from the two production lines.

The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who have showered praises on Mr Ibrahim for his great work.

