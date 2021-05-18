National Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfuah, says she will use every legal means to seek justice over the destruction of about 10 excavators and other mining equipment.

Her statement follows news that her mining equipment were destroyed by officials of the Ghanaa Armed Forces.

According to her spokesperson, Ernest Yaw Kumi, the action by the officials deployed to clamp down on illegal mining activities is in breach of laws governing the mining sector and also in contravention of directives issued by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

“Madam Kate Gyamfuah will use all legal means to defend her right and her company as a citizen,” said Mr Kumi during an interview on Adom FM’s current affairs program Burning Issues hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

Mr Kumi also revealed that madam Gyamfuah will continue to engage government and responsible sector ministers of state to ensure the right thing is done.

The task force from the Ghana Armed Forces, as part of its ‘Operation Halt’ on Sunday, May 16, 2021, raided some mining sites at Larbikrom, Dompem and Pamen, all in the Atiwa district of the Eastern Region.

As part of the raid, the military task force destroyed over 20 excavators while other mining equipment were set on fire as part of efforts to crack down on illegal mining in the Eastern Region.

But Mr Kumi insisted that the mining firm, Xtra Gold Mining Limited has not been involved in illegal mining activities.

He revealed that the military task force destroyed nine excavators and one washing plant that belong to Xtra Gold Mining Limited. He indicated that Xtra Gold Mining is a large scale mining operator and has the necessary documentation to prove it.

The 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in the Akwatia Constituency, said he disagrees with the government’s decision to burn heavy-duty equipment on site.